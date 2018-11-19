NBT Bank N A NY Sells 3,246 Shares of Fiserv Inc (FISV)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Fiserv by 8.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,462,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,335,000 after buying an additional 1,909,078 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 31.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,584,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,781,000 after buying an additional 1,346,387 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Fiserv by 27.1% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,987,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 97.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 648,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,210,000 after buying an additional 320,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Fiserv by 210.6% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 417,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,940,000 after buying an additional 283,145 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $80.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $62.76 and a 1 year high of $82.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.31% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $63.50 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.57.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $3,946,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,380 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,629.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

