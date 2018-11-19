NetEase Inc (NTES) Receives $316.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $309.75.

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura boosted their price objective on NetEase from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $270.00 price objective on NetEase and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on NetEase from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES opened at $233.41 on Friday. NetEase has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $377.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.30). NetEase had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

