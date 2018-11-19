NetEase Inc (NTES) Stake Increased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 0.6% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,244,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,389,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of NetEase by 0.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,121,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,299,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,375,000. Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of NetEase by 13.5% in the third quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 858,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,967,000 after buying an additional 102,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 64.7% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 463,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,151,000 after buying an additional 182,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura boosted their price objective on NetEase from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $270.00 price target on NetEase and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price target on NetEase from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $233.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. NetEase Inc has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $377.64.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

