NetScout Systems (NTCT) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 target price on NetScout Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 target price on NetScout Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetScout Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $83,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,299.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent J. Mullarkey sold 26,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $656,092.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,544.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,216 shares of company stock worth $952,615 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

