Newfoundland Capital Management Has $5.32 Million Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)

Newfoundland Capital Management raised its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 342.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 51,547 shares during the quarter. Copa comprises about 1.8% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Newfoundland Capital Management owned about 0.16% of Copa worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 1,234.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the second quarter worth about $230,000. 61.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Copa from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 target price on shares of Copa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Copa stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.95. The company had a trading volume of 59,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $67.38 and a 1 year high of $141.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.93 million. Copa had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

