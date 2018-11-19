News Corp (NWSA) Holdings Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,234,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,513 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in News were worth $50,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 428,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,006 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of News by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 237,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,299 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 69,082 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of News by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $13.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. News Corp has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. News had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of News from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. News currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

