NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Given “Hold” Rating at Boenning Scattergood

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Boenning Scattergood reiterated their hold rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

NYSE NXRT opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $721.66 million, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.59.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.69). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,419,000 after buying an additional 173,662 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 2,453,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,994,000 after purchasing an additional 148,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,190,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,515,000 after purchasing an additional 112,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 298,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 68,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,310,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,496,000 after purchasing an additional 63,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply