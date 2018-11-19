NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Given “Hold” Rating at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reiterated their hold rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NYSE NXRT opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $721.66 million, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.59.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.69). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,419,000 after buying an additional 173,662 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 2,453,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,994,000 after purchasing an additional 148,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,190,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,515,000 after purchasing an additional 112,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 298,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 68,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,310,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,496,000 after purchasing an additional 63,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.