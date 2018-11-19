Nicholas J. D. Campbell Buys 5,000 Shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) Stock

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) insider Nicholas J. D. Campbell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE TPRE opened at $10.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $986.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Third Point Reinsurance had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $124.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TPRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Third Point Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price target on Third Point Reinsurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPRE. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the third quarter worth approximately $53,105,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the third quarter worth approximately $13,285,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,708,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,362,000 after buying an additional 881,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 22.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,139,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,816,000 after buying an additional 751,308 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the 3rd quarter worth $3,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

