Nike (NKE) PT Set at $94.00 by Robert W. Baird

Nike (NYSE:NKE) has been assigned a $94.00 price objective by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.47% from the stock’s previous close.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, September 13th. HSBC set a $92.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $85.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Pivotal Research set a $85.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Nike from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.74.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.74. 88,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,343,115. Nike has a 52-week low of $57.98 and a 52-week high of $86.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $118.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $1,413,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,708,881.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $4,219,350 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Nike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nike by 1,044.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

