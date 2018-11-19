Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in WP Carey Inc (WPC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of WP Carey worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on WP Carey from $59.00 to $66.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

In other WP Carey news, Director Jean Hoysradt bought 2,300 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $148,879.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,076.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus bought 3,850 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.08 per share, for a total transaction of $254,408.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $68.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.55. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.47 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 39.03%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About WP Carey

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of over $11 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate totaling 878 properties covering approximately 87 million square feet. For over four decades the Company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

