Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.22 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 7,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 11,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 12,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

In related news, Director Yiorgos Lillikas sold 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $56,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 15,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,916 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $28.26 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

