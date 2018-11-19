Norfolk Southern (NSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation have outperformed its industry and fellow railroad operator Union Pacific in a year's time.Ushering in further good news, Norfolk Southern reported better-than-expected earnings per share and revenues in the third quarter of 2018. Both the metrics also improved year over year. Furthermore, the company is benefiting from volume growth. Norfolk Southern's efforts to reduce costs are also impressive. Meanwhile, operating ratio is constantly improving mainly owing to its cost reduction initiatives. Norfolk Southern’s efforts to reward its shareholders are impressive too. However, higher operating expenses due to higher fuel prices as well as costs related to overall lower network velocity raise concerns. Additionally, its high debt levels also bother us.”

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern to $179.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.95.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $172.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $126.40 and a fifty-two week high of $186.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 52.82% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 801 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $138,212.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,005.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia C. Earhart sold 2,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $414,963.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,370 shares in the company, valued at $414,963.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 56,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 94,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,238,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,415 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.