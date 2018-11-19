Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 3,073 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth about $46,477,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 86.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 541,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,877,000 after buying an additional 250,397 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth about $24,663,000. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 50.7% during the second quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 482,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,849,000 after buying an additional 162,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 42.2% during the third quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 505,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,881,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

DLR opened at $111.41 on Monday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $96.56 and a one year high of $125.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.41.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $768.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

