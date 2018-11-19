Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 235.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth $145,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth $164,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 488.2% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth $204,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCL stock opened at $109.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $135.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $828,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,015.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.62.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

