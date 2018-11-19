Norinchukin Bank The Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $17,795,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 186,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,960,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $4,917,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.1% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,938,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,306,000 after buying an additional 1,011,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. FIX started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $2,698,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 419,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,370,630.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,625 shares of company stock valued at $22,834,370 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICE opened at $81.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $65.97 and a 1-year high of $81.29.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 43.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

