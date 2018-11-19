Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Invests $389,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 62.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 30,946 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

IJT stock opened at $182.02 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $160.85 and a twelve month high of $209.28.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

