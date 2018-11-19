Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 9,000 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (MYD)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Fund were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MYD opened at $13.50 on Monday. Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $14.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Profile

