Northern Trust Corp Purchases 11,579 Shares of FRP Holdings Inc (FRPH)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.90% of FRP worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FRP by 2.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in FRP by 0.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 715,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,299,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FRP by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FRP in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in FRP in the second quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP stock opened at $50.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. FRP Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $67.70. The company has a market capitalization of $505.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.60 and a beta of 0.64.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 376.58%. The business had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter.

FRPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered FRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

In other news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $316,688.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,711.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 10,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $642,316.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,856 shares of company stock worth $1,581,334. Insiders own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Northern Trust Corp Purchases 11,579 Shares of FRP Holdings Inc (FRPH)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/northern-trust-corp-purchases-11579-shares-of-frp-holdings-inc-frph.html.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Land Development and Construction, and RiverFront on the Anacostia. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.