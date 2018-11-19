Northern Trust Corp Purchases 361,819 Shares of WillScot Corp (WSC)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 871.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 403,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,819 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in WillScot were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WillScot by 239.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in WillScot during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Pacific Grove Capital LP bought a new position in WillScot during the second quarter worth about $753,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in WillScot by 33.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 42,527 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in WillScot during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WillScot in a research note on Friday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WillScot in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of WillScot in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WillScot from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

WSC opened at $15.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80. WillScot Corp has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.32). WillScot had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $218.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.10 million. WillScot’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WillScot Corp will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Profile

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors.

