Northland Securities Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for Active Energy Group (AEG)

Active Energy Group (LON:AEG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

LON AEG opened at GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Monday. Active Energy Group has a one year low of GBX 1.86 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 5.19 ($0.07).

Active Energy Group Company Profile

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the forestry management and biomass based renewable energy businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Forestry & Natural Resources and CoalSwitch/PeatSwitch. It provides forestry asset management and development services for timberland owners and operators; and biomass coal replacement fuels and fuel processing systems for industrial power generation.

