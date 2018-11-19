Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,000 Shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Buckeye Partners were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPL. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in Buckeye Partners by 2,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Buckeye Partners by 3,747.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 162,883 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckeye Partners alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BPL shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Buckeye Partners from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Buckeye Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

In related news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BPL opened at $32.15 on Monday. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Buckeye Partners had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $909.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Buckeye Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/novare-capital-management-llc-acquires-11000-shares-of-buckeye-partners-l-p-bpl.html.

Buckeye Partners Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckeye Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckeye Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.