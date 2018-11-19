Novare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 209,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 24,765 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celgene alerts:

CELG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Celgene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Celgene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.99.

Celgene stock opened at $69.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $68.91 and a 52 week high of $110.81.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 108.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Novare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Celgene Co. (CELG)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/novare-capital-management-llc-boosts-stake-in-celgene-co-celg.html.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.