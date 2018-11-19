Novartis (NVS) Lifted to “Conviction-Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.86.

NYSE NVS opened at $87.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. Novartis has a 52-week low of $72.30 and a 52-week high of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,538,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 7,454.1% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 2,945,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,190 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Novartis by 106.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,606,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,436 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 89.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,856,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

