Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Pareto Securities lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

NVO opened at $44.17 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $41.23 and a twelve month high of $58.37. The company has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 943.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 565,395 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,742,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,943,000 after purchasing an additional 457,466 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4,736.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 466,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 456,983 shares during the period. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

