Nuls (NULS) Trading 40.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nuls (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One Nuls token can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00011871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, Bit-Z and ChaoEX. In the last seven days, Nuls has traded 40.5% lower against the US dollar. Nuls has a market capitalization of $25.22 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Nuls was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00009191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00135364 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00204558 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.25 or 0.09227220 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Nuls Profile

Nuls launched on September 1st, 2017. Nuls’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nuls is nuls.io. Nuls’ official message board is steemit.com/@nuls. Nuls’ official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nuls is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nuls Token Trading

Nuls can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bit-Z, Binance, QBTC, ChaoEX, OKEx, DragonEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuls directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuls should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuls using one of the exchanges listed above.

