Numeraire Tops One Day Volume of $19,173.00 (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 19th. Numeraire has a total market cap of $3.53 million and $19,173.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Numeraire has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00054189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00009883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00020363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00136778 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00209275 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000125 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.44 or 0.08399756 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008892 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,349,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,349,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

