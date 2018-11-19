NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTRI shares. DA Davidson cut NutriSystem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NutriSystem in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised NutriSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on NutriSystem from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRI. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NutriSystem by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NutriSystem by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NutriSystem by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in NutriSystem by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 91,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NutriSystem by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter.

NutriSystem stock opened at $37.14 on Monday. NutriSystem has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. NutriSystem had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $159.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NutriSystem will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. NutriSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

NutriSystem announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About NutriSystem

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

