NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) COO Sells $729,400.00 in Stock

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $729,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 246,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,000,352.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NVEE traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.36. 73,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,383. NV5 Global Inc has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $96.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.66 million, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 2,003.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global during the second quarter worth $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global during the third quarter worth $204,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the third quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVEE. ValuEngine upgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on NV5 Global from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

