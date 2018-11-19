NVIDIA (NVDA) Given “Buy” Rating at Daiwa Capital Markets

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NVIDIA to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.28.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $9.54 on Monday, hitting $154.89. 220,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,882,412. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $161.61 and a fifty-two week high of $292.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Michael Byron sold 11,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.94, for a total transaction of $2,971,172.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,488,411.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,240,689.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,707 shares of company stock worth $32,347,973. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,322,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,860,548,000 after purchasing an additional 727,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,929,045 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,939,840,000 after purchasing an additional 366,217 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,650,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,430,980,000 after purchasing an additional 850,445 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,686,769 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,598,096,000 after purchasing an additional 665,424 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,399,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,236,335,000 after purchasing an additional 177,119 shares during the period. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

