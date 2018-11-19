NVR, Inc. (NVR) Shares Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 168.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 346 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 3,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVR opened at $2,401.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,040.71 and a 12-month high of $3,700.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.74.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The construction company reported $48.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.94 by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. NVR had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 47.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $38.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 185.25 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “$2,892.50” rating and issued a $3,100.00 price objective (down from $3,450.00) on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of NVR to $3,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,850.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,104.33.

In other NVR news, Director Melquiades R. Martinez purchased 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,359.50 per share, for a total transaction of $141,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,727.09, for a total transaction of $2,727,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,198 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,413.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,464 shares of company stock worth $59,131,257. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

