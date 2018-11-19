O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $149,000 Position in Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,987 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Century Casinos worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the second quarter worth $5,378,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Century Casinos by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,609,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,580,000 after buying an additional 582,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Century Casinos by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,285,000 after buying an additional 369,347 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the third quarter worth $1,773,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Century Casinos by 117.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 321,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 173,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNTY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Century Casinos from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Century Casinos from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $7.05 on Monday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $207.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Century Casinos had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

