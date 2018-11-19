O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 26,054 Shares of ARC Document Solutions Inc (ARC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,054 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARC Document Solutions were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARC. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 91.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 180.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ARC Document Solutions from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ARC Document Solutions Inc has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $3.59.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and operates 175 offsite service centers, which offers managed print service customers with the flexibility and overflow capacity during peak workloads.

