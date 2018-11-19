O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,602,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,048,000 after purchasing an additional 579,379 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,272,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,948,000 after acquiring an additional 55,269 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,042,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,899,000 after acquiring an additional 113,502 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 321,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 604,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after acquiring an additional 61,709 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LZB opened at $28.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $39.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $384.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.17 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Douglas Collier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,716.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Otis S. Sawyer sold 88,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $3,074,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,635 shares of company stock worth $7,417,668 over the last ninety days. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LZB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

