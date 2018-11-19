Obsidian Energy (OBE) PT Lowered to C$0.80 at BMO Capital Markets

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report published on Friday.

OBE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.46.

OBE stock opened at C$0.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.90, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Obsidian Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.67 and a 12 month high of C$1.85.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$124.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Obsidian Energy will post -0.119999994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Cardium development area that covers an area of approximately 450 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River development area covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking development area that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in Eastern Alberta.

