One Liberty Properties (OLP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC. is a real estate investment trust which invests primarily in improved, commercial real estate under long-term net lease. “

OLP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded One Liberty Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of OLP stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. One Liberty Properties has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $509.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $19.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 104,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 802,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,298,000 after purchasing an additional 111,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

