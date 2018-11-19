Oppenheimer Trims NVIDIA (NVDA) Target Price to $250.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVDA. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $237.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.28.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $156.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA has a one year low of $161.61 and a one year high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 51.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.85%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total transaction of $3,082,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,222,431.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total transaction of $26,281,949.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,001 shares in the company, valued at $53,240,689.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,707 shares of company stock worth $32,347,973. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 277,203 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $77,893,000 after buying an additional 24,605 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,709,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,042,580,000 after buying an additional 120,344 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,726,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $485,121,000 after buying an additional 60,423 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 311,173 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $87,445,000 after buying an additional 29,069 shares during the period. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

