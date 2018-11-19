Orion Group (ORN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.25

Shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 2521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

A number of analysts have commented on ORN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Noble Financial set a $10.00 target price on Orion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

The firm has a market cap of $128.32 million, a P/E ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.40 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 1.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 4,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $37,216.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 303,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 64,114 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 286,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 213,123 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 232,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 35,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 154,074 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

