Osram Licht (OSR) PT Set at €35.00 by Societe Generale

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) has been given a €35.00 ($40.70) target price by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €45.00 ($52.33).

Get Osram Licht alerts:

Osram Licht stock opened at €33.00 ($38.37) on Monday. Osram Licht has a one year low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a one year high of €79.42 ($92.35).

Osram Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Osram Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osram Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.