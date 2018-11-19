OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCM) to Issue None Dividend of $0.65

OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCMKTS:OTCM) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTCM opened at $31.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $365.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.09. OTC Markets Group has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

OTCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OTC Markets Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which connects a network of brokers-dealers providing liquidity and execution services for various securities. The company also provides investors, traders, institutions, and regulators with a suite of enterprise and user level market data licenses through direct or extranet connectivity, third party market data redistributors, or order management systems.

