Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on Ovid Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.58.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $12.44.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. Research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $5,169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 120,396 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the period. 28.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

