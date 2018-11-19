Palo Alto Networks (PANW) vs. Interlink Electronics (LINK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) and Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Palo Alto Networks and Interlink Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palo Alto Networks $2.27 billion 7.04 -$147.90 million ($0.55) -308.38 Interlink Electronics $11.15 million 2.10 $1.26 million N/A N/A

Interlink Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Palo Alto Networks.

Volatility and Risk

Palo Alto Networks has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interlink Electronics has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Palo Alto Networks and Interlink Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palo Alto Networks 1 6 31 1 2.82 Interlink Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus target price of $241.03, suggesting a potential upside of 42.11%. Given Palo Alto Networks’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Palo Alto Networks is more favorable than Interlink Electronics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of Palo Alto Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Palo Alto Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Palo Alto Networks and Interlink Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palo Alto Networks -6.51% -4.12% -0.73% Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93%

Summary

Palo Alto Networks beats Interlink Electronics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances. It also offers subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, uniform resource locator filtering, malware and persistent threat, laptop and mobile device protection, and firewall, as well as cyber-attack, threat intelligence, and content control. In addition, the company provides support services; and professional services, including application traffic management, solution design and planning, configuration, and firewall migration, as well as online and classroom-style education training services. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. sells its products and services through its channel partners, as well as directly to medium to large enterprises, service providers, and government entities operating in various industries, including education, energy, financial services, government entities, healthcare, Internet and media, manufacturing, public sector, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software products and custom solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, and modules that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs. The company also provides FSR sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. In addition, it offers human machine interface solutions that have various applications, including vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, biological monitoring, and others. The company serves Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities in various markets, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. It operates in the United States, Asia and Middle East, Europe, and internationally. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

