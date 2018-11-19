Pandemia (PNDM) Trading Down 33.9% This Week

Pandemia (CURRENCY:PNDM) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. During the last seven days, Pandemia has traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar. Pandemia has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $196.00 worth of Pandemia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pandemia coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00009734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00135187 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00207732 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000121 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.39 or 0.09087604 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008668 BTC.

Pandemia Profile

Pandemia’s total supply is 4,043,363 coins. Pandemia’s official website is pandemia.io. Pandemia’s official Twitter account is @the_pandemia.

Buying and Selling Pandemia

Pandemia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandemia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandemia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pandemia using one of the exchanges listed above.

