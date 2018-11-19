Panoro Minerals (PML) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML) shares were down 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 124,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 118,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML)

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

