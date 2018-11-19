Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 528.29 ($6.90).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 641 ($8.38) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Numis Securities lowered shares of Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 452 ($5.91) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 23rd.

LON:PAG traded down GBX 31.40 ($0.41) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 405 ($5.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,645. Paragon Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 400.30 ($5.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 555.99 ($7.26).

In other news, insider Alan Fletcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.43), for a total transaction of £49,200 ($64,288.51).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

