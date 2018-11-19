Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Stake Lifted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 97.5% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,178,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,321,000 after buying an additional 1,569,099 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,942,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,228,000 after buying an additional 258,502 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 27.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,541,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,154,000 after buying an additional 548,399 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,646,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,368,000 after purchasing an additional 77,837 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $171.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $143.00 and a 52 week high of $212.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Buckingham Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $187.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.72.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total value of $420,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $232,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.56, for a total value of $283,378.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,465.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

