Pason Systems Inc. (PSI) Insider Purchases C$25,800.00 in Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) insider Marcel Kessler bought 1,200 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,800.00.

Shares of PSI stock opened at C$21.77 on Monday. Pason Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$16.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSI. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. GMP Securities upped their target price on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. CIBC raised Pason Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities increased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation data management systems for drilling rigs worldwide. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

