Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Raises Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,217,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,671,000,000 after buying an additional 190,647 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,933,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,443,000 after buying an additional 204,547 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,624,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $869,505,000 after buying an additional 31,022 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Chevron by 78.9% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,790,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,547,000 after buying an additional 2,994,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,391,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,040,000 after buying an additional 594,253 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.13.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $551,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $551,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $119.06 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $133.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $43.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

