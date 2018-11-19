Payment Data Systems’ (PYDS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) in a report released on Friday.

“Revenues in 3Q18 rose 80% y/y, driven by the acquisition of Singular Payments in September 2017 and by 18% organic growth in 3Q18.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Payment Data Systems alerts:

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on Payment Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of PYDS opened at $1.79 on Friday. Payment Data Systems has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Payment Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Payment Data Systems will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Payment Data Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.76% of Payment Data Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Payment Data Systems

Payment Data Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Payment Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payment Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.