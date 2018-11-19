Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of PBA opened at $33.91 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 133.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

