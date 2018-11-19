PG&E (PCG) PT Set at $30.00 by Barclays

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) has been assigned a $30.00 price target by Barclays in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCG. Wolfe Research cut their price target on PG&E from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on PG&E from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PG&E from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.07.

NYSE:PCG opened at $24.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of -0.09. PG&E has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 1,161 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $52,001.19. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,608.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth about $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 35,614.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 67.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 78.2% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

